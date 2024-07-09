What’s cooking in Mosharraf Karim’s ‘Adhunik Bangla Hotel’?

From playing a police officer to taking on the role of a lawyer, Mosharraf Karim is pushing his acting skills to new levels by choosing scripts that are sure to captivate audiences. Today, the actor signed an official contract to star in the upcoming Chorki original series titled "Adhunik Bangla Hotel", directed by Kazi Asad.

The official signing ceremony was attended by director Kazi Asad, Mosharraf Karim, CEO of Chorki Redoan Rony, and Chorki's head of content Anindo Banerjee, among others.

This is the second time that Mosharraf Karim will be working with Chorki. Previously, he starred in the Chorki original web-film "Daag", but this will be his first time working in an original Chorki series.

Speaking about joining the series, Mosharraf Karim said, "Chorki's content is always great and exciting, so I am really excited to be working with them on this original series. This web-series has an interesting story, and I am really happy to be working with the young and talented director Kazi Asad."

Preparations for shooting have already begun, with the aim of releasing the series on Chorki soon.