Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 01:05 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Govt to procure 40,000 body cameras for February election

Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 01:05 PM
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:00 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 01:05 PM
government to procure body cameras for election
Representational photo

The interim government plans to procure at least 40,000 body-worn cameras for police to enhance security at voting booths during the upcoming general election in February.

The move was discussed at a high-level meeting at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka yesterday with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Home Adviser Lt General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, and the Chief Adviser's Special Assistants Khuda Baksh Chowdhury and Faiz Tayeb Ahmed attended the meeting, according to CA's official Facebook page.

Read more

Election top priority in govt’s ‘second phase’

Faiz Tayeb said the procurement process for the 40,000 body cameras -- commonly known as bodycams -- was in its final stage. He emphasised that the devices would strengthen security in thousands of vulnerable polling centres.

"We are aiming to procure the bodycams by October so police officers can receive adequate training on their key features, including AI capabilities," he said.

Bangladesh authorities have already approached three companies from Germany, China, and Thailand to supply the cameras. Police officers and constables will wear the devices on their chests while on election duty.

Prof Yunus instructed officials to expedite the procurement and ensure proper training for thousands of police personnel.

"We must guarantee complete security at all polling centres, no matter the cost. Our goal is to make the February election the most free, fair, and peaceful in the country's history," he said.

election commission preparing for national election
Read more

CA office writes to EC for polls in February

During the meeting, the chief adviser's special assistant on telecommunications and ICT affairs also unveiled plans to launch an election app for the upcoming polls.

The app will provide comprehensive information on the February election, including candidate details, updates on voting booths, and interactive features for submitting complaints.

The chief adviser urged officials to fast-track the app's launch and ensure it is user-friendly for the country's more than 100 million voters.

Related topic:
National election
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

People believe govt delaying polls on purpose

7m ago

Polls by August feasible: Fakhrul

6m ago
lottery system for SP OC postings during election

Govt to shuffle the top cops by lottery to curb polls bias

3d ago

Govt assures BNP that it is working to hold polls by December: Fakhrul

6m ago

BNP cautiously optimistic of polls in December

4m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলন দমনে পুলিশের প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের মজুত ৭ গুণ বাড়ানো হয়েছিল

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে তিন সপ্তাহের কম সময়ের মধ্যে কেন এত মানুষ প্রাণ হারান তা বুঝতে হলে তাকাতে হবে পুলিশের অস্ত্রভান্ডারের দিকে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘হিন্দি-চীনী ভাই ভাই’—পুরোনো স্লোগান ফিরছে কি?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে