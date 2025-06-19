EC bans posters in upcoming national election

The Election Commission has decided to prohibit the use of posters in the next national election as part of efforts to make campaigns more environment-friendly and disciplined.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah made the announcement following the EC's seventh meeting held around 3:00pm at its headquarters in Dhaka.

"Billboards were not used in the past, but they are being introduced now. The proposal to ban the use of posters also came from the reform commission, and we have agreed with it. We are in consensus on eliminating the use of posters," he told reporters.

He said banners, festoons, and rival candidates have been redefined.

Sanaullah added that emphasis has been placed on the use of eco-friendly materials in election campaigns.

"A decision has been made to introduce voter slips. Regarding items like T-shirts and jackets, which were previously restricted, a more relaxed approach has now been adopted."

Today's commission meeting included two agenda items: finalising the 2025 Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates, and discussions on the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

EC Sanaullah said, "We were able to complete the first agenda. Due to time constraints and the unavailability of some data, the discussion on the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies could not take place today. This matter is expected to be completed by the end of next week."

He said one of the significant new additions is the incorporation of a provision under Section 91(gha) of the RPO, which allows for the cancellation of candidacy in cases of serious offences.

This was not previously included in the code of conduct, but it is now being incorporated.

Sanaullah added that members of the advisory council have now been included under the category of very important persons (VIPs) who receive government privileges.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the use of government facilities such as circuit houses, dak bungalows, and rest houses.

EC Sanaullah said individuals who are serving or nominated as chairpersons or members of the governing bodies of educational institutions will be required to resign from those positions once their candidacy is finalised.

He said, "This is because teachers from these institutions often serve as presiding and polling officers, and this was also one of the recommendations of the reform commission."

The election commissioner also said restrictions on the use of government personnel, institutions, and properties have been made more stringent.

No foreign investment will be allowed in the use of social media.

A provision has also been introduced to ensure that all candidates can announce their manifestos from a common platform.

EC Sanaullah also said, "The usual penalty for violating the code of conduct, which was previously six months of imprisonment and a fine of Tk 50,000, has been increased to six months of imprisonment and a fine of Tk 1.5 lakh. This was one of the recommendations made by the reform commission."

When asked whether the draft has been finalised, EC Sanaullah said, "The draft of the code of conduct has been finalised."

"However, it's important to note that many of the changes or amendments to the code are dependent on the RPO. So, even though it has been finalised, its publication will include a note stating 'subject to amendment of the RPO' on our website," he said.