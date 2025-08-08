Election top priority in govt’s ‘second phase’

Says Prof Yunus at advisory council meeting

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said the foremost task of the interim government's "second phase" is to hold the upcoming national election in a free and fair manner.

Speaking at the weekly advisory council meeting at the Secretariat, Yunus said the government will also continue prioritising its two other key goals -- implementing reforms and ensuring justice for the victims of last year's mass uprising.

"The second phase has officially begun with a letter from the Chief Adviser's Office to the Election Commission, requesting it to initiate preparations for the national polls," Yunus's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters after the meeting.

He said the chief adviser has instructed officials at all levels to prepare with utmost sincerity to fulfil the government's commitments.

Shafiqul said the government has shortlisted 121 actionable items from the recommendations of 11 commissions. Of these, 16 have already been implemented, 85 are currently being implemented, 10 are partially implemented, and the remaining 10 are under review for feasibility. He, however, did not provide further details on the proposals.

The press secretary said a dispute has arisen regarding the amount of honorarium to be paid to each family member of those killed during the July uprising. The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has been tasked with drafting a regulation to address the matter.

Asked about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Shafiqul said the government wants to bring her back and ensure she faces trial, while also guaranteeing her the right to a fair trial.

Meanwhile, the Advisory Council congratulated the commerce adviser on successfully concluding tariff negotiations with the United States, and the cultural affairs adviser on the smooth execution of the 36-day commemorative events in July.

The council also approved two new proposals: renaming "Gazipur Digital University" to "University of Frontier Technology Bangladesh," and upgrading World Tourism Day, observed on September 27, from a Category 'Ga' to a Category 'Kha' national day.