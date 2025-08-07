CA office writes to EC for polls in February

EC working to declare polls schedule in December

Unlike before, there is no political pressure. In fact, now there will be pressure to work professionally and neutrally. — CEC AMM Nasir Uddin

The Chief Adviser's Office yesterday sent a letter asking the Election Commission to complete all necessary preparations for the parliamentary polls before Ramadan in February 2026.

With this letter, the government has formally requested the Election Commission to arrange the election, the CA's press wing said in a press release.

In the letter to EC's senior secretary, Chief Adviser's Principal Secretary M Siraz Uddin Miah requested the EC to take necessary measures to organise a free, fair, peaceful, and festive national election of expected standard within the mentioned time frame.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, in his address to the nation on July Mass Uprising Day on Tuesday, said he would write to Chief Election Commission AMM Nasir Uddin, requesting that the EC hold the general election before Ramadan in February 2026.

Referring to the speech, the letter mentioned that the chief adviser had instructed to immediately begin all preparations and institutional arrangements in this regard.

In the context of people not being able to vote in 15 years, the chief adviser emphasised making the upcoming election a memorable day of joyous voting.

The letter also informed the EC of the government's full commitment to providing all necessary support for organising a desired free, fair, peaceful, and festive election, alongside the importance of using appropriate technology.

Earlier yesterday, CEC Nasir said the Election Commission was preparing to announce the schedule in December so that the parliamentary polls can be held in February next year as declared by Yunus.

Speaking with reporters at the EC headquarters in the capital, he said, "Despite the challenges of holding an election in February, we are moving ahead with our preparations. There will be no shortcomings on our part."

CEC Nasir said, "The election schedule may be announced in early December. The road map will be revealed in phases," he said.

"Over the next month, we will hold discussions with political parties, civil society, media, and other stakeholders," the CEC said, adding they want the media to play a role in making the election more transparent.

The CEC also said they were considering revising the media guidelines based on journalists' feedback.

The EC aims to complete tasks like voter registration, training of officials, and procurement of election materials by September, according to him.

About delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, the CEC said, "A draft has been published. After receiving objections and holding hearings, we will make adjustments where necessary. The work is being done impartially, scientifically, and free from influence."

Regarding the registration of new political parties, he said, "The process is ongoing. We will make decisions after document verification, scrutiny, and hearing objections. Our goal is to complete this process by September."

The CEC said their goal is to ensure a level playing field and have instructed deputy commissioners, SPs, the administration, police, DGFI, and NSI to work impartially and without political bias.

"Unlike before, there is no political pressure. In fact, now there will be pressure to work professionally and neutrally," he said.

"Restoring voter confidence and bringing them back to polling centres have become a major challenge as they've lost faith in the EC, the electoral process.

"The EC's goal is to hold a participatory election -- one where political parties and voters can freely participate. That's why we will launch a massive awareness campaign," Nasir said.

The CEC warned about the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), saying, "Fake news, doctored videos, and false propaganda are now major concerns. I'm not worried about law and order as much as I am about the misuse and abuse of AI. Every day, it's being used for spreading disinformation."

When asked about the role of returning officers in past national elections, the CEC said, "We are giving this matter serious thought. Measures are being taken to ensure that those who were previously biased remain neutral this time."

Replying to another query, he said the Awami League as a whole cannot participate, since its political activities have been banned, but individuals may run as independent candidates and supporters can cast their votes.