Govt seeks Interpol red notice against owners of 3 RMG factories

The government has requested Interpol to issue red notices against the owners of three garment factories accused of failing to pay workers' wages and remaining abroad for extended periods, among other allegations.

Those accused are TNZ Group Managing Director Shahadat Hossain Shamim, Dird Group Chairman Itemad Ud Daulah and its Managing Director Nabeel Ud Daulah, and Roar Fashion Ltd Managing Director Mamunul Islam, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The initiative follows cases filed with the labour court in Gazipur and the first and third labour courts in Dhaka.

The development came more than four months after Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain warned that they would request the home ministry to issue red alerts against the fugitive owners of six garment factories for failing to clear workers' dues.

In the statement issued yesterday, Hussain said the steps have been taken to bring the accused back to the country and ensure payment of workers' outstanding wages and benefits.

"We are determined to protect the rightful interests of workers. We will be strict against those who act unjustly towards workers. Cases against them for labour rights violations and related legal complaints are ongoing," he said.

The labour ministry, based on its request to issue red notices against the factory owners or managing directors, said police headquarters had formally requested the Interpol authorities through a letter.

On this matter, Lutfey Siddiqi, special envoy to the chief adviser on international affairs, said non-cooperation or negligence by factory owners regarding workers' rightful entitlements will not be tolerated.

"There must be consequences for such actions," he said.