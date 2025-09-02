Business
Bangladesh’s exports fell in August

Bangladesh exports increased in April
File photo

Bangladesh's exports fell 3 percent in August due to a decline in shipments of readymade garments, the biggest export earner.

Last month, exporters shipped $3.92 billion worth of products, down from $4.03 billion a year ago, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The decline in export earnings comes after the country's exports rose to $4.77 billion in July, up nearly 25 percent from $3.82 billion a year earlier, marking the highest monthly earnings from merchandise shipments since November 2022.

Overall exports, however, grew nearly 11 percent year on year to $8.69 billion in the first two months (July–August) of the fiscal year 2025–26.

While export performance in the opening months of the fiscal year indicates resilience, the slowdown in August underlines the challenges facing Bangladesh's export sector in the context of global demand fluctuations and evolving market dynamics, said the EPB.

