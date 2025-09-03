Business
Star Business Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Govt issues revised ordinance on NBR split, abolition

Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
Star Business Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM

The government has issued a revised ordinance on the split of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) into two separate divisions paving the way for revenue officials to head the top and senior positions of the Revenue Policy Division.

Now, officials with experience working on the macroeconomy, trade policy and planning can serve as the secretary of the Revenue Policy Division, one of the two divisions that will be formed after the dissolution of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as per the new law issued last night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the original ordinance issued on May 12 as part of revenue system reforms, there was an ambiguity on whether the officials from tax and customs cadres would be given priority for the position of secretary, one of the major areas of contention that ignited huge protests in the revenue administration, crippling mainly import and export-related activities by the end of June.

The ordinance, which will also abolish the NBR, will be effective based on the date fixed by the government, according to the revised law.

The government has framed the law in its effort to reform tax systems and improve tax collection, which is one of the lowest in the world, and to fulfil a condition of the International Monetary Fund tied to a $5.5 billion loan given to Bangladesh.

As per the law, the Revenue Policy Division will be responsible for formulating tax policies, conducting research, and handling international agreements, while the Revenue Management Division will focus on field-level revenue collection, implementation of tax laws, and human resource management.

The move follows years of recommendations from international institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF, which have long urged Bangladesh to separate policy-making and revenue collection functions to reduce conflicts of interest and improve governance.

Related topic:
NBRSplitting of NBR
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

NBR server glitch disrupts port, customs operations

NBR server glitch disrupts port, customs operations

1m ago

Money laundering: NBR traces Tk 40,000cr in assets abroad

2w ago

End the NBR crisis before it does more damage

2m ago
tax cut on textile industry in Bangladesh

Defying transfer orders: 14 NBR officials suspended

1m ago

Businesses fret about NBR deadlock, seek quick end

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন বানচালের লক্ষণ দেখা যাচ্ছে, সামনে আরও আসবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

‘প্রতি পদে পদে বাধা আসবে, সবার মনে দ্বন্দ্ব তৈরি করার চেষ্টা করবে। আমরা যেন সঠিক থাকি, স্থির থাকি। সবার সহযোগিতা দরকার’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

সংবিধানের কোনো ধারা বিচার বিভাগের আওতার বাইরে থাকা বিপজ্জনক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে