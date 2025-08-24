'Election Commission shamelessly favouring a particular party'

Hasnat Abdullah says police obstructed NCP leaders and activists from entering EC building

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the National Citizen Party for the southern region, today said Election Commission has turned into the "party office" of a few political groups.

Hasnat spoke at the Election Commission building in Dhaka around 4:00pm. He alleged that the commission has been "shamelessly favouring a particular party" and acting to "implement that party's agenda," which he described as the main barrier to holding free and fair elections.

"We have repeatedly said that we want to move toward a fair, acceptable, and neutral election," the NCP leader said. "The people of Bangladesh are waiting for a democratic transition. But they do not want to return to a reign of hooliganism, nor do they want another 1/11-type situation."

"The role played by the Commission has always been questionable to us. We saw the police acting as silent spectators. We also saw how the police obstructed our leaders and activists from entering the Election Commission, while BNP leaders and activists were given free entry," he said.

"Where the remote control of this Election Commission remains is unknown to us. If the commissioners feel that they cannot run this Commission, then make it clear to the people. We have already seen the Nurul Huda Commission in the recent past. We have also seen its consequences," he said.

"People of Bangladesh do not want to head toward another managed election. And within the BNP, there are many who act more like Awami League than the Awami League itself. Among them is Rumeen Farhana -- an Awami League beneficiary, and one who, through thuggery, wants to silence the Election Commission and push the country again toward a manipulated election," Hasnat alleged.

Md Ataullah, NCP's Joint Chief Organiser for the southern region, also came forward with serious allegations, claiming he was assaulted by BNP supporters led by Rumeen Farhana during a hearing at the EC office.

Ataullah, who is from Bijoynagar upazila under the Brahmanbaria-3 constituency, said he filed an appeal regarding constituency boundary changes that merged parts of Bijoynagar into Brahmanbaria-2.

"I was repeatedly threatened not to attend the hearing. Rumeen Farhana and her thugs told me to step aside," Ataullah alleged. "When I entered before noon, I saw BNP leaders presenting their arguments. As soon as it was my turn to speak, she shoved me to the ground, and her supporters brutally beat me. Everything was captured on CCTV."

Demanding justice, Ataullah called for Rumeen Farhana's arrest and "exemplary punishment," adding, "If justice is not served, the chief election commissioner must resign."