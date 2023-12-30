Acclaimed ‘Shaaticup’ director turns up with new project

With an entirely new setting, unfamiliar faces, and Through seven gripping episodes, Mohammad Touqir Islam's directorial "Shaaticup" managed to captivate audiences both at home and abroad, holding their attention fixed on the unfolding drama.

Now, after patiently awaiting the feedback of both viewers and critics for two years, Touqir is set to make a return to the screen, this time in Rajshahi, with his latest creation – "Sinpaat". Collaborating with a talented local team from Rajshahi, "Sinpaat" promises to be an original series under the banner of Chorki.

Photos: Courtesy

Touqir, an alumnus of the Delhi Asian School of Cinema and Media Studies, has been actively involved in filmmaking in Rajshahi, producing outstanding series with local talent. Known for his unique taste in content, Touqir hints at "Sinpaat" shining even brighter than its predecessor, featuring distinctive stories, new faces, and an anticipated brilliance that remains to be unveiled.

Curiosity arises regarding the choice of the series name "Sinpaat", and Touqir Islam sheds light on the matter, stating, "We contemplated extensively on the series name. Although numerous names were initially considered, one day, 'Sinpaat' emerged suddenly. The term primarily stems from the perspective of our protagonist, Sohel. It is a local term from Pabna, reflecting the essence of our work."

Reflecting on the changes in his life after the production of "Shaaticup", Touqir shared, "Many new friends have entered our lives, and our work has garnered recognition. This has also opened up numerous opportunities for us."

In "Sinpaat", Touqir continues to collaborate with local actors, emphasising the advantages and disadvantages of working with new talents. He stated, "The experience of working with new people goes back to childhood. Working with new individuals allows us to learn new techniques and gain fresh experiences. Additionally, our main cast this time is entirely new, and shaping them has taken some time."

"'Shaaticup' and 'Sinpaat' are distinct works. Therefore, each will bring its own uniqueness. The audience will be the ultimate judge of where the main difference lies," concluded the director.