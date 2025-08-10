Business
Star Business Report 
Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:27 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 03:16 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Economic disaster averted but inflation leaves poor struggling: CPD

Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:27 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 03:16 PM
Star Business Report 
Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:27 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 03:16 PM
high inflation impact on low income people
Photo: Star

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) today said that a major economic disaster was averted following the takeover of the interim government, but poor and low-income groups continued to suffer amid high inflation.

"Achieving economic stabilisation and recovery was one of the exigencies of the time," said Executive Director Fahmida Khatun at a dialogue on 365 Days of the Interim Government at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She said citizens had high expectations regarding the restoration of democratic processes, the reform of state institutions, and the stabilisation of the economy, as the interim government had inherited a fragile economy suffering from slow growth.

The economy is stabilising gradually, and risks are receding."This is one of the biggest achievements," she said.

Bangladesh economic recovery 2025
Read more

Economy shows signs of healing

The CPD said it is unlikely that the interim government will pursue a fresh set of reforms, given that the national elections are due in February 2026.

"Hence, consolidating the achievements so far and addressing the underlying fragility of the economy should receive due importance," said Fahmida.

She noted that there had been sluggishness in reform activities.

The independent think-tank used a scorecard with green, yellow, and red indicators against 38 issues. Of these, it identified nine issues as green.

Citing the recommendations of the white paper panel and the task force on restrategising the economy, it said that to date, no concrete initiatives have been undertaken, and the recommendations outlined in both reports have not yet been implemented.

Read more

Inflation, tariff risks keep Bangladesh on tight monetary path

Related topic:
inflation in BangladeshBangladesh economy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh inflation rate drops in April

Inflation eases slightly in April

3m ago
Impact of dollar crisis

As dollar jumps, old inflation battle to get tougher in new year

7m ago
inflation challenges in Bangladesh

Our inflation quagmire

8m ago
Inflation risk for Bangladesh in 2025

Inflation biggest concern for Bangladesh: WEF

6m ago

Democratising the economy for all

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলন দমনে পুলিশের প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের মজুত ৭ গুণ বাড়ানো হয়েছিল

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে তিন সপ্তাহের কম সময়ের মধ্যে কেন এত মানুষ প্রাণ হারান তা বুঝতে হলে তাকাতে হবে পুলিশের অস্ত্রভান্ডারের দিকে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘হিন্দি-চীনী ভাই ভাই’—পুরোনো স্লোগান ফিরছে কি?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে