I don't believe in the word ‘struggle’: Mosharraf Karim

In a candid conversation, renowned Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim shared insights into his career, struggles, and the love he harbours for the art of acting. The discussion naturally gravitated towards his latest film, "Hubba", set to release in Bangladesh on January 19.

Mosharraf Karim, a stalwart in our showbiz industry, addressed the question of his standing as the nation's top actor with characteristic humility. His ability to embody diverse characters has made him a household name, prompting discussions about his journey and challenges.

Dispelling the notion of personal struggles, Mosharraf emphasised that he doesn't prefer engaging himself in work he simply doesn't enjoy doing. "I don't struggle. I don't believe in the word 'struggle.' My family could never send me to the market or anywhere else. If there were ever a need to invite relatives for a gathering, I would avoid going to their places to invite them, as it always seemed like futile work for me."

Moving on to his love for acting, Mosharraf shared his dedication to theatre, stating, "I have put in a lot of effort for theatre; the person who puts in the effort is not me. I love that effort, and I couldn't do it. I genuinely adore that effort, and I love acting."

Photo: Collected

The conversation seamlessly transitioned to his latest cinematic venture, "Hubba," directed by Bratya Basu and produced in Kolkata. The film, set to release on January 19 in Bangladesh, features Mosharraf in the lead role. He reflected on this, "There was no struggle in entering this character. Winning a character through a war is not possible. I won't call it a struggle; I'll call it love. Slowly, over time, I fell in love with it."

"Hubba" delves into the life of notorious gangster Hubba Shyamal from Hugli, exploring various facets of his life, including crimes, murders, and drug trafficking. Mosharraf Karim takes on the challenging role, portraying the complexity and charisma of this infamous character.