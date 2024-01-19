Three Bangla films to release today

Three Bangla films involving Indian director, Bratya Basu's directorial, "Hubba", Chayanika Chowdhury's "Kagojer Bou" and Mehedi Hasan's "Shesh Bazi" have been released to theatres all across the country today – after a stale three weeks of the new year.

Although three weeks have gone by in 2024, no new films have been released, mostly due to the 12th National Parliamentary Elections, according to authorities. However, the dry spell will end today and theatres will be buzzing with audiences with much anticipated movies releasing all throughout the country, said directors and producers hoping also to see a profit.

The simultaneous release of these three films is a record by itself, as multiple films cannot be released on the same day except on particular film festivals.

In a cinematic rendezvous between Kolkata and Bangladesh, noted Indian director, Bratya Basu's directorial film "Hubba" is set to captivate audiences, securing the most number of halls (63 Halls), for its nationwide screening from Friday. Under the umbrella of Jaaz Multimedia, the movie features acclaimed Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim alongside actors like Indraneil Sengupta, Sraboni Das, and Soumik Haldar amongst others.

Prominent actor Mosharraf Karim, the protagonist of the film, said, "I don't prefer to advocate or say only good things about any of my projects, as I think it is for the audiences to decide. But I have seen this film, and to me it was good and I am fully happy and satisfied as an actor. I believe the audiences will love this film."

Meanwhile, "Kagojer Bou" the third film from acclaimed director Chayanika Chowdhury, will be screened in eight halls across the country. Her previous film, "Prohelika" became an instant crowd favourite last year, so with this film, featuring popular actors, Pori Moni, Mamnun Hasan Emon, and DA Tayeb, the audiences' expectations are higher.

Regarding the film, Chayanika Chowdhury said, "We tried our best to portray a relatable familial story of a society like ours. The actors and the production team gave the film their all and I am certain that the audiences will relate to this film instantly."

Mehedi Hasan's directorial film, "Shesh Bazi" has been released in 17 halls across the country. This film features actors Symon Sadik and Shirin Shila as its lead.

One of the protagonists of the film, Symon Sadik said, "This is a good film. I invite all my fans and audiences to the theatres to enjoy the film with their families. We all tried to bring the best to this movie for our audiences."