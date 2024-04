Eid special: What to watch on Eid Day 3

As the Eid celebrations continue to paint our lives with vibrant hues, television channels have been rolling out a diverse array of programs and exclusive dramas tailored for the entire week of Eid-ul-Fitr. Alongside the debut of fresh content, they've also orchestrated special screenings of beloved films for audiences to savour on the inaugural day of the festival.

Now, let's take a look at the exclusive lineup of entertainment awaiting viewers on Eid Day 3 (April 13).

BTV

Children's Special Programme [Episode 2]

Time: 9 am

Musical programme "Gaan Chirodin"

Time: 11 am

Special Dance Programme [Episode 3]

Time: 12:20 pm

Film "Raat Jaga Phool"

Direction: Mir Sabbir

Cast: Mir Sabbir, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Oishee, Tanvir, Dilara Zaman, Rashed Mamun Apu, Joyraj, Tanin Tanha, Shahed Shahriar, Sharmilee Ahmed, Dr Ezaz.

Time: 2:30 pm

Special Musical programme

Time: 4:45 pm

"Eid Adda" [Episode 3]

Time: 6:20 pm

Band show "Musical Express" [Episode 3]

Time: 7 pm

Drama "Neelav"

Time: 8:30 pm

"Chhayachhondo" [Episode 3]

Time: 9:30 pm

ATN Bangla

Morning show "Chaa-er Chumuke"

Host: Bhabna Ahmed

Starring: Shampa Mahmud, Mostak Hossain

Time: 8 am

Drama "Spy Love"

Direction: Rubel Hasan

Script: Mezbah Uddin Sumon

Cast: Apurba, Sabila Nur, Saberi Alam

Time: 9 am

Film "Aro Bhalobashbo Tomay"

Director: SA Haque Alik

Cast: Pori Moni, Shakib Khan, Sohel Rana, Champa, Bobby Haque

Time: 10:20 am

Dance programme "Anondo Hillol"

Direction: Nahid Rahman

Time: 1:25 pm

Film "Hero: The Superstar"

Direction: Badiul Alam Khokon

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misha Sawdagar, Farida Akhtar Babita, Amit Hasan

Time: 3 pm

Seven-episode drama "Alal O Dulal" [episode-3]

Direction: Shahid Un Nabi

Cast: Shamim Sarkar, Chashi Alam, Shakh, Samanta Parvez, Javed Gazi

Time: 6:20 pm

Eid special teleplay "Chiro Kumar Songrokkhon"

Direction: Taifur Jahan Asik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanha Tasnia

Time: 7:40 pm

Eid special teleplay "Goto Rater Bepar"

Direction: Jamal Mallick

Cast: Yash Rohan, Neelanjona Neela

Time: 8:45 pm

Special Musical programme "Imran Show- Bokulo Chondone Gaaner Bondhone"

Direction: Kabir Bakul

Host: Imran Mahmudul

Time: 10:30 pm

Special telefilm "Please Kauke Bolben Na"

Direction: Anisur Rahman Razib

Cast: Shamim Sarkar, Alongkar Chowdhury

Time: 11:30 pm

Channel i

Chorki exclusive film "Patalghor"

Direction: Noor Imran Mithu

Cast: Nusraat Faria, Afsana Mimi, Noor Imran

Time: 10:15 am

Telefilm "Shopno Dekhar Dingulo"

Direction: SR Mazumdar

Cast: Apurba, Tasnia Farin

Time: 2:30 pm

Telefilm "Bunoful"

Direction: Rubel Anush

Cast: Manoj Pramanik, Muftuha Jannat

Time: 4:30 pm

Teleplay "Obelay"

Direction: Chayanika Chowdhury

Script: Iraz Ahmed

Cast: Sajal Noor, Sadia Ayman, Masum Bashar

Time: 7:50 pm

Teleplay "Jomidarer Pola"

Direction: Sohel Hasan

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tasnova Tisha

Time: 9:35 pm

NTV

Eid Special drama "Probashi Poribar" [Episode-2]

Script and Direction: Maruf Rehman

Cast: Pran Roy, Maimuna Momo, Shemonty Shoumi, Milon Bhattyacharya, Mim Chowdhury

Time: 8 am

Dance programme "Neel Projapoti"

Producer: Kazi Mohammad Mostofa

Starring: Chadni, Evan, Alif, Twink Carol, Mati, Barish

Time: 8:30 am

Drama "I am Single"

Script and Direction: Jakaria Showkhin

Cast: Afran Nisho, Tanjin Tisha, Keya Payel, Nadia Mim, Sallha Khanam Nadia

Time: 9 am

Film "Doob"

Direction: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Parno Mitra

Time: 10:05 am

Telefilm "Jhora Patay Drostobbo"

Direction: Eashan Alahi Bappy

Script: Pavel Islam

Cast: Zakia Bari Mamo, Hossain Nirob, Fakhrul Basher Masum, Mili Bashar

Time: 2:30 pm

Special Musical programme "Gaan Chironton (Alam Khan)"

Host: Tahia Hossain

Production: Jahangir Chowdhury

Singers: Rajib and Jhilik

Time: 5:10 pm

Eid Special drama "Probashi Poribar" [Episode-3]

Script and Direction: Maruf Rehman

Cast: Pran Roy, Maimuna Momo, Shemonty Shoumi, Milon Bhattyacharya, Mim Chowdhury

Time: 6:45 pm

Drama "Ghor"

Direction: Shah Mohammad Rakib

Script: Pappu Raz

Cast: Mushfiq R Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi, Somu Chowdhury, Shirin Alam

Time: 7:55 pm

Drama "Daba"

Script and Direction: Musafir Rony

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Tania Brishty

Time: 9:30 pm

Drama "Ontoto Kotha Hok"

Direction: Selim Reza

Script: Sohail Rahman

Cast: Khairul Basar, Safa Kabir, Chadni, Ishika

Time: 11:05 pm

Special Musical programme "Amader Gaan"

Host: Shanta Jahan

Production: Mohammad Nuruzzaman

Starring: Milon Mahmud, Sadia Liza, Nishi Sraboni, Sanjida Rimi

Time: 12 am

MAASRANGA

Drama "Chabiwala"

Script and Direction: Sagor Jahan

Cast: Khairul Basar, Tania Brishty

Time: 8 pm

Seven-episode drama "Iti Tomar Ami"

Script: Brindaban Das

Direction: Ejaz Munna

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Mamunur Rashid, Roddhur Shoishob Shuddho, Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 9:10 pm

Drama "Polatok Prem"

Script: Mezbah Uddin Sumon

Direction: Saidur Imon

Cast: Niloy, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 10:20 pm

Telefilm "True Love Express"

Direction: Shamim Reza Juwel

Cast: Arosh Khan, Rodoshi

Time: 11:30 pm

Banglavision

Film "Hitman"

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas

Time: 10:10 am

Telefilm "Ami Kar Ke Amar"

Script and Direction: Golam Sohrab Dodul

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Himi

Time: 2:10 pm

Drama "Arrogant"

Direction: Raisul Tomal

Cast: Arosh Khan, Tania Brishty

Time: 5:10 pm

Drama "Firbo Bole"

Direction: Rafat Majumdar Rinku

Cast: Khairul Basar, Tanjin Tisha

Time: 6:25 pm

Drama "Nurse vs Patient"

Script and Direction: Mehedi Hasan Hridoy

Cast: Mushfiq Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 7:45 pm

Seven-episode drama "Miss Shiulir Premikera" [Episode 3]

Script and Direction: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Tania Brishty, Pavel, and Shamima Naznin

Time: 8:40 pm

Drama "Matha Gorom Jamai"

Script and Direction: Taifur Jahan Ashik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Himi

Time: 9:25 pm

Drama "Powerful Jamai"

Script and Direction: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Jovan, Himi

Time: 10:45 pm

Drama "Fokir Jokhon Kotipoti"

Direction: Prity Dutta

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 11:35 pm

DEEPTO TV

Film "Aashiqui: True Love"

Direction: Ashok Pati

Cast: Ankush Hazra, Nusraat Faria

Time: 9 am

Film "Nabab"

Direction: Joydeep Mukherjee, Abdul Aziz

Cast: Shakib Khan, Subhashree Ganguly, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Amit Hasan, Aparajita Adhya

Time: 1 pm

Original web-film "Opolap"

Direction: Mohammad Ali Munna

Cast: Nipun Akter, Imtiaz Barshon, Ziaul Roshan and Priyontee Urbee

Time: 4 pm

Eid special Drama "Kichir Michir"

Direction: Jubayer Ibn Bokor

Cast: Khairul Basar, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 7 pm

Eid special drama "Ma Daklei Shob Shundor"

Direction: Shah Mohammad Rakib

Cast: Mushfiq Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 8 pm

Seven-episode drama "Balokdoler Kando"

Direction: Tuhin Hossain

Cast: Jovan, Nabila Islam, Nazia Haque Orsha

Time: 9:45 pm

Eid special drama "Mukhomukhi Ondhokar"

Direction: Anonno Imon

Cast: Sabila Nur, Yash Rohan, Nabila Nur

Time: 10:05 pm

Eid special drama "Chobol"

Direction: Sagor Jahan

Cast: Jovan, Tania Brishty, Tariq Anam Khan

Time: 11:05 pm

DURONTO TV

"Hoi Hoi Holla" season 3

Direction: Partho Protim Halder

Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishrak Turjo, Somadrita Turjo, Abul Hayat, Saju Khadem, Pran Roy

Time: 9:30 am, 1:30 pm and 9:30 pm