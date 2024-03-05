‘Lucky partners’ Farin and Yash pair up for ‘Ei Din Sei Din’

Whenever actors Tasnia Farin and Yash Rohan paired up for a project it became a success. Six years ago, the artistes worked together in the film "Fatima", which won the Crystal Simorgh Award in The Eastern Vista Section at the prestigious 42nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

Although the number of their collaborated projects is few, it has always turned out well for both as each they were loved and applauded by critics and viewers alike.

The same happened with telefiction, "Tithir Oshukh", for which Farin coupled up with Yash and won her first major award at Meril Prothom Alo Awards for Best Actress. These reasons compelled the audiences to often refer to the on-screen pair as 'lucky partners'.

Now, with Pothik Shadhan's directorial telefiction "Ei Din Sei Din", the actors will bring a romantic drama written by Rumman Rashid to life.

Regarding the telefiction, director Pothik Shadhan said, "We often tend to cling to our past. Through this drama, I wanted to embody how we can take our inner strength from the past to create a beautiful present."

"One of the telefiction's protagonists, played by Farin, who suffers from the agony of the past and uncertainty of the present will find her way into a beautiful life with help from an optimistic and full-of-life character, played by Yash Rohan. Both the actors portrayed their characters brilliantly and I believe the audiences will love their chemistry," said the director.

The drama, which will also feature Shilpi Sharkar Apu and Samapti Mashuk in different characters, will be released at the SBE Channel on YouTube today (March 5) evening.