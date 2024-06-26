TV & Film
Mehazabien, Farin back Argentina for Copa America 2024
Photos: Collected

Prominent Bangladeshi actresses Tasnia Farin and Mehazabien Chowdhury posted pictures of themselves attending the Chile vs Argentina match at Copa America 2024.

Mehazabien shared moments from her experience at the match on her official Facebook profile, captioning it "Copa America 2024 Photo Dump." Mehazabien notably displayed her love for the Argentine team back in 2023 as she got herself a customised jersey.

Tasnia Farin also shared a photo from the event, commenting, "Never early for Messi #CopaAmerica."

Both actresses sported Argentine jerseys to demonstrate their support for the team.

Argentina, defending champions, faced Chile on June 26. Substitute Lautaro Martinez's 88th-minute goal secured a 1-0 victory, ensuring Argentina's place in the quarter-finals.

This Copa America campaign holds significant importance for Lionel Messi, potentially marking his final tournament.

Did 'Toofan' break all records for a Bangladeshi film?

