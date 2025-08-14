Engineer Mosharraf Hossain freed after getting bail in all cases

Former housing and public works minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain walked out of jail today after securing bail in all 12 cases filed against him.

Keraniganj Jail Superintendent AKM Masum confirmed the matter to The Daily Star this evening.

He said, "Engineer Mosharraf Hossain was in the prison cell of Bangladesh Medical University. He was released at 5:35pm. Our prison guards left after that."

The jail superintendent said Engineer Mosharraf had 12 cases against him and obtained bail in all of them. Today, he was granted bail in the last pending case filed with Paltan Police Station.

The former Awami League lawmaker was sent to jail on October 27 last year after being arrested in cases related to attacks on protesters during the July uprising last year. He was taken to the hospital on August 5.