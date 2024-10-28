Ex-minister Mosharraf arrested

Former DMP chief Faruq barred from leaving country

Detectives arrested former housing and public works minister engineer Mosharraf Hossain in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area yesterday in a case filed over the death of BNP activist Mokbul.

Mosharraf, also presidium member of the Awami League, was sued over the death that took place on December 7, 2022, in Platan area.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman sent him to jail after police produced him before the court, seeking confinement in jail, said a court staffer.

On September 30 this year, Mahfuzar Rahman, a BNP activist, filed the case against 256 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and 700 unnamed persons over the murder with Paltan Police Station.

Mosharraf was elected lawmaker from the Chattogram-1 constituency several times. In the last general election, Mosharraf did not run and his son Mahboob Rahman Ruhel was elected MP from the constituency.

In a statement, the family of Mosharraf, 82, said they were worried over his health.

The former minister underwent hip surgery two years ago, which made it difficult for him to move without a wheelchair. Mosharraf, who needs daily physiotherapy, is also diabetic and a heart patient.

The detectives went to his house and put him in the police van without a wheelchair, it added.

Golam Faruq

Meanwhile, ex-DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq was barred from boarding a flight to Thailand by the Immigration Police early yesterday.

When he approached the immigration counter at the airport, he was questioned by an immigration officer and subsequently prevented from boarding the flight.

"He was not allowed to leave. We didn't detain him. When he arrived at immigration, we discovered he lacked the necessary clearance. We couldn't permit him to proceed," an immigration official of the Special Branch of police told The Daily Star.

The former DMP commissioner is facing at least one case, filed with Dhaka's Kotwali Police Station, over attempted murder.

He served as the 35th DMP commissioner from October 2022 to September 2023.