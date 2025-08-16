‘People's will, not mine’

Yunus tells Malaysia's Bernama why he stepped into Bangladesh's political hot seat

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus has said his decision to lead the interim government was not about personal ambition, but about honouring the people's will and their demand for political change.

"It's not me. It's the people who want this change. I am just helping them to go the way they want," Yunus told Bernama in an exclusive interview at the end of his three-day official visit to Malaysia.

"I don't impose anything of my own. I just wait to see what the will of the people is, and then I facilitate it," he said.

Yunus was in Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from August 11 to 13.

In the interview, he said some people had been waiting for 10 years, and some even 15 to vote.

"Imagine being 18 years old, excited to vote, but your chance never came because elections were never truly held. Now, they will be casting their vote for the first time in 15 years," he explained.

For a person who gained global recognition after being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for pioneering microfinance, stepping into this role was never part of his plan. However, he said, circumstances left him with little choice.

Yunus humbly described his role, less as a leader, and more as a guardian of a democratic process long denied to the people of Bangladesh. Yet, he acknowledged the immense challenges ahead.

"There are many difficulties. Many people want to disrupt this, as the political elements that were ousted from Bangladesh are attempting to destabilise the entire system," he said.

Bangladesh's next general election is scheduled for February next year.