Man stabbed to death at Banani shisha lounge

A man was stabbed to death early yesterday while leaving a shisha lounge in the capital's Banani.

The deceased, Rahat Hossain Rabbi, 31, a resident of Mohakhali, was attacked around 4:30am on the staircase of the second floor of a shisha lounge in Banani, said Russell Sarwar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banani Police Station.

Rabbi was leaving the establishment when six to seven men, led by a suspect identified as Munna, attacked him, the OC said.

"He was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead."

Police are conducting drives to arrest the attackers, the OC added.