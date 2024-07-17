Football
AFP, Miami
Wed Jul 17, 2024 04:49 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 04:57 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Messi to miss next two MLS matches

AFP, Miami
Wed Jul 17, 2024 04:49 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 04:57 AM
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after being substituted due to an injury in the Copa America 2024 final against Colombia in Miami on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's next two Major League Soccer matches after injuring his right ankle in Argentina's Copa America final triumph, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Argentine star went down in the 64th minute of a 1-0 victory over Colombia, hobbling off the field with cameras showing a huge swollen ankle.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Messi is set to miss Inter Miami home matches on Wednesday against Toronto FC and on Saturday against the Chicago Fire.

"There will be further testing to determine the severity of the situation," Martino said. "He has to have more tests and wait for the results."

Messi, in an Instagram posting, was thankful for messages of concern and support he received after Sunday's match.

"I want is to thank everyone for the messages and greetings. I'm fine, thank God, and I hope I can soon be on the field again enjoying what I like to do most," Messi wrote.

With 14 wins and five draws from 23 matches, Inter Miami ranks second in MLS and the Eastern Conference on 47 points, one behind Cincinnati, which routed Miami 6-1 on July 6.

Inter Miami is set to begin defending the Leagues Cup title against MLS and Mexican league rivals next week.

Related topic:
Lionel Messicopa america 2024Argentina football teamMLSInter Miami
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

France unhappy with insults from Argentina Copa winners

13h ago

Messi leads Argentina's squad for pre-Copa America friendlies

1m ago
Argentina

Joy in the streets of Argentina after Copa victory

1d ago
Lionel Messi

Copa triumph takes Messi past every footballer ever

1d ago
Lionel Messi

Messi called ‘possessed dwarf’, ‘devil’ by Monterrey coach

3m ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ডেইলি স্টারের ক্যামেরায় সায়েন্সল্যাবে রামদা-লাঠিসোঁটা হাতে ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মী

দফায় দফায় চলতে থাকে ধাওয়া পাল্টা-ধাওয়া।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি কার্যালয়ে নেতাকর্মীদের উপস্থিতিতে কেন ডিবি অভিযান চালাল না, প্রশ্ন রিজভীর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification