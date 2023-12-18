This World Cup was crazy: Emi Martinez

A central feature of Argentina's memorable run to their third FIFA World Cup trophy was their fans. Thousands upon thousands travelled from South America to support their beloved La Albiceleste and push them over the line.

And if you think the players were unaware of the fans' contributions and sacrifices, think again.

"This World Cup was crazy," recalls goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez in 'A Nation's Story: Argentina' – a documentary about their journey to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022. "Many people were foreclosing their houses and selling their cars to buy tickets to come and see us play.

"I saw it on TV and on social media. The lengths to which the people went always put a smile on our faces."

Scaloni's special praise for fans

The bond the players shared with the fans was also appreciated on the touchline. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni always made mention of the supporters' contributions throughout his Qatar 2022 journey.

"I can honestly say a big part of the achievement is thanks to the fans who were there," says Scaloni. "Those who were in Argentina, shouting at the TV, they were there, too. It gives you a boost.

"It was an incredible experience."

'We were like a family'

Another winning ingredient that led to Argentina's success in Qatar was the involvement of the players' and staff's families behind the scenes.

"My most enjoyable day was when all our families came," says Martinez. "There was a moment when our kids were at the training camp and they all played a ten-against-ten game there. It was a beautiful moment, watching our kids enjoying themselves and being all together.

"We were like a family coming together for the same dream."

The presence of their loved ones went a long way in removing the players from the pressure of a World Cup experience, something Scaloni took on board after their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia in the opening match.

"The pressure was already off after what we went through in group stage, losing the first match," he adds. "At the end of the day what we try to bring out is the 'amateurism' of the players. Like being a child dreaming about playing in a World Cup. Well, remember that feeling. You asked for it, and here it is!"

When asked about his childhood dream becoming a reality, Martinez recalls: "It's a moment that makes me emotional every time I think about it."

While Martinez was certainly Argentina's saviour in the final itself, thanks to his last-gasp save from Randal Kolo Muani, there was no question who will be remembered as their hero throughout Qatar 2022.

"I said on many occasions that my dream was to win the World Cup with Argentina," says Lionel Messi. "And I was lucky enough to win everything at national team level, club level and as an individual.

"What's more, I did this all playing with joy and having a great time because I love what I do. I've had a long career and now it's coming to an end. I couldn't ask anymore than to round it off like this."