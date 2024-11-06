Martinez back in Argentina squad after suspension

Berrenechea gets first call-up

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has returned to the Argentina squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers after serving a suspension, while Valencia midfielder Enzo Berrenechea earned his first call-up by coach Lionel Scaloni on Tuesday.

Aston Villa's Martinez will return to international duty after serving a two-match ban from FIFA for "offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play".

In a match against Chile, Martinez made a lewd gesture with the Copa America trophy, while after a defeat against Colombia, he hit a local TV camera.

Berrenechea has been included in Scaloni's squad for the first time, with the 23-year-old making seven appearances and scoring one goal for Valencia on loan from Villa this season.

Youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Paz and Facundo Buonanotte, from Manchester United, Como 1907 and Leicester City respectively, have been recalled as part of the world and Copa American champions' generational change.

Captain Lionel Messi will lead Argentina away to Paraguay on Nov. 14 before they host Peru five days later.

Argentina sit top of the South American standings on 22 points, three clear of second-placed Colombia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven) and Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille)

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Nehuen Perez (Porto), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United) and Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais)

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Leandro Paredes (AS Roma), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Enzo Barrenechea (Valencia), Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester City) and Nicolas Paz (Como 1907)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Valentin Castellanos (Lazio).