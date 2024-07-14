Argentina chase treble, Colombia ready to spoil party

Argentina's Messi (L) and Emiliano Martinez (C) line up for the national anthem ahead during the semifinal match against Canada in New Jersey on July 9, 2024. [R] Colombia's Arias, Sanchez and Cuesta celebrate their victory against Uruguay in North Caroline on July 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Argentina have the historic opportunity to match Spain and become the first South American team to achieve the 'triple crown' of three consecutive major tournament titles, which includes a World Cup triumph, if they can defeat a strong Colombia in the Copa America final in Miami on Monday morning (Bangladesh time).

Colombia, however, enter the final at Hard Rock Stadium with an impressive streak of their own. The Men in Yellow are unbeaten in 28 matches, setting a national record, and have arguably faced a tougher route to the final.

While Argentina comfortably secured a 2-0 victory against surprise package Canada in their semifinal in New Jersey, Colombia had to overcome Uruguay in Charlotte with a 1-0 win, despite playing with ten men for the entire second half.

On paper, Argentina are favorites due to their top world ranking and a squad that has been together for several years. However, expectations suggest a closely contested match rather than a one-sided affair.

"Scaloni knows them all by heart. Argentina today have a solidity that is foolproof and they have the added bonus of having the best player in the world, which is why they are the big favourites," said former Chile and Inter Milan striker Ivan Zamorano, who is covering the tournament is a television pundit.

But former Colombia star midfielder Carlos Valderrama believes a surprise could be on the cards.

"I see Colombia winning on Sunday," he told AFP, "We have a great team to dream about.

"I am optimistic about the national team, because of the process and the results they have been getting, and also because of the way they are playing.

"The team is unbeaten, is playing well in the Copa, with James (Rodriguez) as the best player in the tournament, so we can dream of being champions because we have a great team," he added.

James Rodriguez, who rose to global fame with his performances in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has been showcasing some of his best football at 34 years old in national colours.

For Argentina, there is an emotional aspect as the final also marks a farewell to 36-year-old winger Angel Di Maria, who has consistently delivered on the big stage.

"I'm not ready for my last game with the national team, but it's time," Di Maria said last week.

"A thousand things can happen, but I think that whatever happens I can go out on a high note. I've done everything to be able to leave through that door," he added.

While defender Nicolas Otamendi may also depart, it remains to be seen if this will be the last tournament for Messi, who will turn 39 during the 2026 World Cup.

"I'm living it like everything else in recent times: enjoying it very much and being aware, like Fideo (Di Maria) and Ota (Otamendi), that these are the last battles," the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner said after guiding his team to semifinal win.

As the football world holds its breath for an exciting climax, the final promises to be a fitting culmination to a tournament filled with drama, skill, and the enduring passion of South American football.