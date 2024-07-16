Argentina’s glorious era carved into granite

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning Copa America 2024 in Miami on July 15, 2024. Photo: Reuters

As Argentina edged past Colombia in a high-intensity Copa America final in Miami yesterday (Bangladesh time), the defending champions added a laminated layer to their fascinating journey of serial success.

Also, quite refreshingly and crucial to their long-term output, the Albiceleste's transformation from heavy reliance on Lionel Messi spreading stardust to becoming a well-rounded team capable of winning without him epitomises their coming of age.

Furthermore, their latest feat became particularly sweet as it mirrored Spain's historic achievement of winning a World Cup sandwiched between two continental titles (Euro 2008 and 2012).

The narrative of Argentina's redemption began in the long shadow of painful defeats: the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany -- who had also eliminated them in preceding edition's quarterfinals -- and consecutive Copa America final defeats in 2015 and 2016 before a meek, last-16 exit from the 2018 World Cup had left the team and one of their brightest ever stars, Messi, devastated.

These heartbreaks, however, had set the stage for an incredible reversal of narratives.

The turning point came with Argentina's victory in the 2021 Copa America, materialising against hosts Brazil amid an audience-less arena during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. It was their first major tournament win since 1993, following 10 Copa America editions in which they reached the finals four times.

This pivotal breakthrough instilled belief in the squad, and under the continuous guidance of coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina went on to end a 36-year wait for World Cup glory.

Since then, Scaloni had been preparing his side for a Messi-less reality, evident in their performances during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which was reiterated in the just-concluded Copa edition.

In the USA, the team showcased their depth of character with Messi being light years away from his signature best, playing to their strengths and subduing their opponents who came out all guns blazing in the initial phases of the match, as Colombia and Ecuador found out.

At the packed Hard Rock Stadium, Argentina faced a physically superior, well-drilled Colombia -- coming on the back of a 28-match undefeated run -- but emerged superior through the courage and tenacity that a battlefield demands.

In the 66th minute, Messi was left crying profusely after an ankle injury forced him off the field. However, with the game finely poised at 0-0, Messi's teammates rose to the occasion, seemingly playing as if they had put their lives on the line to see their 37-year-old maverick playmaker smile at the end of the night, in what could well be his last outing in a major event.

"Leo is the greatest player in history. He wants to continue playing because he doesn't want to leave his teammates," Scaloni remarked. This sentiment was echoed by midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who noted, "He always wants to be there, but the fact that he's part of this team is the best thing for us."

Eventually, it took Lautaro Martinez, who started on the bench despite being the tournament's top scorer, to strike in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory. Martinez had also carved a redemption arc for himself, having been criticised right and left for massively misfiring in Qatar, leading to an overburdened Messi.

The triumph was not just about Messi, though. It marked the fitting end to two 36-year-old stalwarts: winger Angel Di Maria and defender Nicolas Otamendi. Di Maria, who announced his national retirement prior to the match, received special praise from his coach: "His story is like a movie because of how it ended."

Scaloni, reflecting on their 'triple crown' journey, said: "I don't know if it marks an era, but it's true this team never ceases to surprise. They overcame the difficulties of a very difficult match, with a very complicated opponent and without a good first half."

From the depths of despair to the heights of glory, Argentina's redemption story is a testament to perseverance and the indomitable spirit of camaraderie. Rest assured, with the rock-solid foundation in place, even the skeptical fans of the Sky Blues and Whites would bank on the team to bring forth further fond memories.