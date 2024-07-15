COPA AMERICA 2024
Reuters, Miami Gardens
Mon Jul 15, 2024 09:08 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 10:05 AM

COPA AMERICA 2024

Messi suffers leg injury in Copa final against Colombia

Reuters, Miami Gardens
Mon Jul 15, 2024 09:08 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 10:05 AM
PHOTO: AFP

 Argentina captain Lionel Messi limped off with an apparent ankle injury in the second half of their Copa America final against Colombia on Sunday, bringing an end to what is likely the 37-year-old's last international tournament.

The Inter Miami forward went down off the ball in the 64th minute and left the field to a standing ovation from fans at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner was then seen sobbing on the sidelines, with an ice pack on his ankle.

Messi appeared to hurt his ankle in the 36th minute after a collision with Santiago Arias and while he got back to his feet after receiving treatment he was clearly hampered for the remainder of the half.

 

Lionel Messicopa america 2024
