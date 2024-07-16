Football
AFP, Paris
Tue Jul 16, 2024 05:09 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 05:12 PM

Most Viewed

Football

France unhappy with insults from Argentina Copa winners

AFP, Paris
Tue Jul 16, 2024 05:09 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 05:12 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

The French Football Federation (FFF) plans to complain to FIFA about racist chants from members of Argentina's Copa America winning team.

The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Some players, including Fernandez, sing a chant that dates back to the 2022 World Cup final that Argentina won against France that targets France's star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes homophobic insults.

A source close to the FFF told AFP on Tuesday that the French body plans to write to the Argentinian football federation and refer the matter to FIFA.

Two years ago, the FFF also filed a complaint against racist comments on social media.

Related topic:
Argentinacopa america 2024FFFfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Colombia football federation head and son arrested after Copa final

9h ago

Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa quarterfinal

1w ago

Shakira makes history with dazzling halftime show at Copa America final

1d ago
Messi's reaction to Argentina's Copa America win

'I am fine': Messi gives update on injury

8h ago

Messi enjoying ‘last battles’ for Argentina

5d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকা, চট্টগ্রাম, রাজশাহী ও বগুড়ায় বিজিবি মোতায়েন

কোটা সংস্কারের দাবিতে শিক্ষার্থীদের চলমান আন্দোলনের মধ্যে ঢাকা, চট্টগ্রাম, রাজশাহী ও বগুড়ায় বিজিবি মোতায়েন করা হয়েছে।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা কলেজের সামনে পড়ে ছিল রক্তাক্ত মরদেহ

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification