France unhappy with insults from Argentina Copa winners

The French Football Federation (FFF) plans to complain to FIFA about racist chants from members of Argentina's Copa America winning team.

The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.

Some players, including Fernandez, sing a chant that dates back to the 2022 World Cup final that Argentina won against France that targets France's star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes homophobic insults.

A source close to the FFF told AFP on Tuesday that the French body plans to write to the Argentinian football federation and refer the matter to FIFA.

Two years ago, the FFF also filed a complaint against racist comments on social media.