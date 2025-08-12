‘How can we expect something good?’: Kiron decries facility crisis for women footballers

The Bangladesh Under-20 women’s team returned home in the early hours today after securing a historic first-ever berth in the AFC Women’s U-20 Asia Cup. PHOTO: BFF

The Bangladesh Under-20 women's team returned home in the early hours today after securing a historic first-ever berth in the AFC Women's U-20 Asia Cup. They booked their ticket to Thailand for April next year as one of the three best runners-up among eight groups.

Following the senior side's maiden qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, the Under-20 team's feat signals a clear shift from regional SAFF dominance to competing on the broader Asian stage.

Their breakthrough campaign in Myanmar in June–July also propelled them from 128th to 104th in the latest FIFA rankings -- the biggest jump by any nation in the latest rankings.

However, while on-field progress has been remarkable, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akhter Kiron lamented the persistent lack of basic facilities.

Kiron, speaking at the BFF House yesterday, questioned expectations from a team that lacks a proper training ground.

"I worked with FIFA and AFC and football federation is run by the government fund all over the world but we run with the sponsors' money in Bangladesh," Kiron said. "We should have a training center where the female players stay comfortably having the facilities of gym, swimming pool and grounds."

"The girls don't have a ground to practice properly, then how can we expect something good from them?. Despite the shortage, we have been trying to improve the country's women's football with our own efforts and the girls are fighting on the ground on the back of their confidence and our motivation," she added.

She further said: "We have been trying our level best and seek the government support for the rest and we hope the government will also support us."

