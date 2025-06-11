Almada’s late strike rescues Argentina against Colombia

Uruguay on brink of World Cup berth, Chile out

Thiago Almada came to Argentina's rescue with a late equaliser, ensuring a 1-1 draw against Colombia in a hard-fought clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier in Buenos Aires this morning.

Argentina were dealt a major blow when Enzo Fernandez was shown a red card, leaving the hosts with ten men for a large portion of the match. Colombia capitalised on the numerical advantage early, taking the lead through Luis Diaz in the 24th minute.

Despite being a man down, Argentina showed resilience. Almada found the net nine minutes from time, levelling the score and sparking late hopes of a winner. However, Argentina's final push yielded little, and the match ended with honours even after 90 minutes plus seven minutes of stoppage time.

While the first half was more tactical in nature, the second half turned into a physical battle, marked by tense duels and Fernandez's dismissal.

Ultimately, it was Almada's strike that salvaged a point for La Albiceleste, keeping their spirits intact in a challenging contest.

Meanwhile, Uruguay edged closer to qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Venezuela on Tuesday as Chile's elimination was confirmed with defeat to Bolivia.

Goals from Rodrigo Aguirre and Giorgian de Arrascaeta secured all three points for Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay in Montevideo to leave the two-time world champions firmly on course for a place in next year's finals in North America.

Uruguay moved into third place in South America's 10-team qualifying standings with 24 points from 16 games, behind leaders Argentina, who have already qualified, and second-placed Ecuador.

Ecuador can seal their World Cup berth later Tuesday with a draw or victory over Peru in Lima.

Venezuela, who are bidding to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in the nation's history, are seventh with 18 points from 16 games.

The top six finishers in the standings qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the seventh-placed team advancing to an intercontinental playoff.

A Venezuelan victory in Montevideo on Tuesday would have given them a huge boost in their bid for qualification.

But Bielsa's Uruguay were always in control, taking the lead in the 43rd minute when Mexico-based forward Aguirre headed home from a corner.

Uruguay doubled their advantage just after half time with a fine run and shot from Flamengo winger De Arrascaeta.

Venezuela's defeat means that both Brazil and Paraguay have a chance to qualify later Tuesday in their game in Sao Paulo.

Paraguay will book their place in the finals with a draw while Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil can punch their ticket with a win.

Bolivia defeated Chile 2-0 to end the former South American champions' hopes of qualification.

It marks the third straight World Cup that Chile have missed out on following failure to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

The loss continues a dramatic fall from grace for 'La Roja', who won back-to-back Copa Americas in 2015 and 2016.

