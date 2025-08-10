Sesko's 'great potential' excites Man Utd boss Amorim ​​​​​​​

New Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has all the attributes needed to help bolster their attack, manager Ruben Amorim said as he hopes to unlock the 22-year-old Slovenian's full potential after his big-money move to Old Trafford.

Sesko completed his 76.5-million-euro ($89-million) switch from German side RB Leipzig to United on Saturday, with a further 8.5 million euros in bonuses. He signed a contract until 2030 to complete a new-look front three alongside fellow close-season signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The Slovenia international, capped 41 times, scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig.

"He has the characteristics that we needed," Amorim told MUTV on Saturday. "Ben is a player - with all the information that we have - that we need to stop the guy from working, not the opposite!

"So that is also important. He's really young. He's good in the air, he's good at running the channels, good on the ball. I think he has great potential. I think he can improve a lot and, for sure, he is going to feel at home in our club.

"He has the right character to be in this group, so I'm really happy to have him."

Sesko was introduced at Old Trafford before Saturday's friendly match against Italian side Fiorentina, which United won 5-4 on penalties after drawing 1-1.

"He is going to notice, since the first day and first training, that he is in the right place," Amorim added.

"He is going to a new building (at Carrington), that is also important. Things are getting better but, in the end, we need to win games."

United, who have spent around 200 million pounds ($270 million) following their 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season - their lowest in the top flight in 51 years - begin their new league campaign at home against Arsenal on August 17.