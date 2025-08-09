United land Sesko, Liverpool ready fresh Isak bid

From Manchester United's latest attacking addition to PSG's defensive reinforcement, here's a look at the latest moves and rumours in the transfer market:

Man Utd seal £74m Sesko deal

Manchester United have agreed a £73.7 million package with RB Leipzig for Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko. The deal includes a guaranteed £66.3 million, with the rest coming in performance-related add-ons.

Sesko, 22, is expected to complete his medical on Friday before signing at Old Trafford. Newcastle were also in the race, but United moved decisively for the forward, who has netted 39 goals in 87 appearances for Leipzig. Sesko is big, strong, quick, good in the air and a fine finisher. He was one of the fastest strikers in the Bundesliga with this speed clocking at 35.7km/h, and had the best aerial success rate amongst strikers.

Garnacho agrees personal terms with Chelsea

United could also raise funds through the departure of winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The two clubs, however, remain apart on valuation. As a home-grown player, any transfer fee potentially up to the £60 million United wants would be recorded as pure profit from a profit and sustainability perspective, giving them room to pursue other targets. One of those could be Brighton's Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba, who is on United's radar.

PSG bring in Zabarnyi and Chevalier

PSG have bolstered their defence by signing Ilya Zabarnyi from Bournemouth for £56.3 million plus add-ons. The 21-year-old Ukrainian centre-back has penned a five-year contract.

PSG also secured Lucas Chevalier from Lille for around £35m. The 23-year-old goalkeeper, recently nominated for the Yashin Trophy, played a pivotal role in Lille's Europa League qualification last season. Chevalier's arrival raises questions over Gianluigi Donnarumma's future, with reports suggesting PSG sporting director Luis Campos has promised the Frenchman significant game time for his ability with his feet would align more with Luis Enrique's style of play.

Slot hints at fresh Isak bid

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has not ruled out a renewed attempt to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, even after having a £110 million bid rejected.

Newcastle are believed to be holding out for around £150 million – which would be a British transfer record.

The Reds have spent nearly £300 million under Slot, with Darwin Nunez expected to join Al Hilal in a £46 million move to help offset that expenditure.