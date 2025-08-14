Football
Reuters
Enrique applauds keeper Chevalier after dream PSG debut

Reuters
Lucas Chevalier
Lucas Chevalier. Photo: Reuters

Lucas Chevalier impressed on his debut as Paris St Germain's new first-choice goalkeeper on Wednesday in their Super Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, drawing praise from manager Luis Enrique.

The 23-year-old former Lille keeper was thrust into the spotlight after Luis Enrique made it clear earlier this week that Gianluigi Donnarumma had been axed from the squad, prompting the Italian international to begin searching for a new club.

Chevalier, who arrived at the club on Sunday, earned praise from teammates and fans alike after making several acrobatic saves, including Micky van de Ven's attempt during the penalty shootout.

"We relied on Lucas ... he just arrived, but it was time for him to show off. We're very happy because he made it," Luis Enrique told reporters after PSG beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties.

"This is PSG, you have to know how to handle the pressure, Lucas is a top-class goalkeeper, he's capable of it. He did his job, welcome to him with a trophy."

Luis Enrique admitted that the publicity surrounding Donnarumma was far from ideal for the club.

"Everyone was talking about the situation; his (Lucas's position) wasn't easy, but he showed great character," Luis Enrique added.

"It's a bit of a script: he comes in and saves a penalty. It's a good start for him, we're happy," teammate Ousmane Dembele said.

PSG will start their Ligue 1 campaign at Nantes on Sunday.

