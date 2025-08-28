Challenge Cup clash between Mohammedan-Kings deferred

The one-off Challenge Cup match between Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Mohammedan SC and Federation Cup champions Bashundhara Kings has been deferred by three days and will be held on September 15 instead of the originally scheduled date, September 12.

The decision was made at the professional league management committee's meeting today as several players of both Mohammedan and Bashundhara will be engaged in national duty till September 9.

Bangladesh football team are scheduled to play against hosts Nepal in two FIFA friendlies, scheduled on September 6 and 9 respectively.

The venue of the one-off match has not been fixed yet with Mohammedan set to decide the venue as the league champions.

The Black and Whites have applied for the National Stadium as their home venue for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the 10-team BPL will begin on September 19 and the Federation Cup on September 23.

The meeting also decided to halt the season twice in October and November for 20 days each. Bashundhara are scheduled to take part in the AFC Challenge League from October 25 in Kuwait, while the Bangladesh men's national team are scheduled to play two matches against Hong Kong on October 9 and 14 and a match against India in Dhaka on November 18.