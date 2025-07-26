Messi ‘very upset’ over MLS suspension, leaving Miami anxious over his contract extension

Lionel Messi was left disappointed after he and his Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba were suspended for skipping Major League Soccer's (MLS) All-Star Game last Wednesday, and Inter Miami co-owner fears the decision may affect their efforts to keep the World Cup winner at the club beyond this year.

MLS announced on Friday that Messi and Alba would be unavailable for Saturday's league clash against FC Cincinnati "due to their absence" from the All-Star event.

"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval is ineligible to play in their club's next match," MLS stated.

Messi and Alba had been selected to play for a combined MLS team against a team from Mexico's Liga MX as part of the league's All-Star break. However, both players withdrew early Wednesday for undisclosed reasons. According to league policy, players must participate unless they have a valid reason, such as injury.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas criticised the suspension during a Friday conference call, saying Messi was "very upset" by the decision.

"Leo Messi is very upset. I hope it doesn't have a long-term impact," said Mas, who is currently negotiating a contract extension with Messi, whose deal expires at the end of 2025.

"Will it affect his perception of the league and its rules? Without a doubt," Mas added. "Lionel is different from everyone else. He wants to play competitive matches."

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the league should have been informed earlier about the players' withdrawal, but acknowledged the demanding schedule Messi has faced.

The 38-year-old Argentine has played nine matches in 35 days, logging 90 minutes in each, including four in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Garber called the suspension "a very difficult decision."

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don't think any player -- or person -- has done more for MLS than Messi," Garber said. "I fully understand and admire his commitment to Inter Miami and respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a longstanding policy on All-Star participation, and we had to enforce it."

Garber added that the league would revisit the rule going forward.

"We're going to take a hard look at the policy," he said. "I'm committed to working with our players to determine how the rule should evolve."