In Pictures: Argentina celebrate record 16th Copa title

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday. Martinez, the tournament's leading scorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112nd minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans. PHOTO: REUTERS/AFP

 

