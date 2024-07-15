Copa triumph takes Messi past every footballer ever

Lionel Messi has shattered yet another record in his storied career as the Argentine maestro is now the most decorated footballer in the game's history with a record of 45 title wins.

Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final to win their second successive Copa America title in Miami and with it, Messi edged past his former Barcelona teammate and Brazilian rival Dani Alves to become the most decorated footballer ever.

This was Messi's fourth straight international title, having won the Copa America in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022 before defending the Copa title this year in the USA.

Messi has enjoyed a total of 39 titles in his club career, 35 of which came with Barcelona.

He has won a total of 12 league titles (10 with Barcelona, two with PSG), four UEFA Champions Leagues trophies (all with Barcelona), and 17 domestic cups (a total of 15 with Barcelona, one with PSG and one with Inter Miami).

He has also won three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups with the Catalan giants.

Messi has also won the Under-20 World Cup trophy and an Olympic gold for Argentina.

The 37-year-old is also holder of eight Balon d'Or trophies, most by any footballer. So far, he has netted 838 goals and 374 assists in his career.

The tournament almost ended on a sorry note for Messi who had to be replaced in the second half due to an ankle injury. While Messi cried inconsolably on the bench, his teammates stepped up and delivered him the trophy, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the winning goal in extra time.