Argentina not overly reliant on Messi: Scaloni

Argentina have learned to cope with Lionel Messi's absences and no longer need to rejig the line-up when the Inter Miami forward is not available, manager Lionel Scaloni said ahead of Wednesday's [6am, Bangladesh Time] World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

Since making his senior debut in 2005, Messi has scored 112 goals in 192 appearances for Argentina, winning the World Cup in 2022, two Copa America titles and a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The 37-year-old captain missed Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay and 4-1 thrashing of rivals Brazil in March due to injury, with Scaloni's side securing their place at the 2026 World Cup during that international break.

He returned to the squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers and made a substitute appearance in Argentina's 1-0 win over Chile last week.

"The team is now in a moment where it can play in the same way with Leo (Messi) or without Leo, which used to be more complex in the past as we had to change some players," Scaloni told reporters ahead of the match in Buenos Aires.

"But now we don't have this necessity and the team works in the same way, that's good."

While Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in North America, Colombia are in the sixth and final automatic qualification spot and will be looking to put some distance between themselves and seventh-placed Venezuela with a win.

Colombia beat Argentina 2-1 when the sides last met in the World Cup qualifiers in September.

"It's a great team, and with great players, and it has a clear style that can put you in trouble," Scaloni said.

"We've analysed it, we've shown the players their strengths and what we want to take advantage of. It's going to be a nice game, especially because we play at home, so it's good for our people to see the players."