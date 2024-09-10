Football
Agencies
Tue Sep 10, 2024 10:11 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 10:15 AM

Most Viewed

Football
World Cup qualifiers

Argentina vs Colombia: A reprise of Copa finalists

Agencies
Tue Sep 10, 2024 10:11 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 10:15 AM
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez during training on September 10 in Barranquilla ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifiers match against Colombia. PHOTO: REUTERS

Colombia prepare to host world champions Argentina in Barranquilla on Tuesday night (2:30am Wednesday, as per Bangladesh time), as both teams aim to fortify their bids for World Cup qualification, with the campaign nearing its midpoint.

The hosts remain undefeated and sit securely in third place with 13 points, enjoying a seven-point cushion in the automatic qualification positions. Lionel Scaloni's charges, on the other hand, have amassed 18 points from a possible 21 and are course to top the 10-team group and secure their 14th consecutive World Cup berth.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This South American World Cup qualifier fixture serves as a reprise of July's Copa America final, where Argentina clinched a thrilling victory with Lautaro Martinez's decisive extra-time goal, securing their second successive title.

Nevertheless, Argentina will be without their talismanic figure Lionel Messi, who continues to recover from the ankle injury sustained in that very final against Colombia.

Related topic:
2026 FIFA World Cup QualifiersArgentina v Colombiafootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Champions Bangladesh to begin against Pakistan

1w ago
Lee Carsley

England's interim boss Carsley takes confidence from win over Ireland

21h ago
Javier Cabrera

Bhutan were more accurate: Cabrera

1d ago

Colombia football federation head and son arrested after Copa final

1m ago

African qualifiers’ early stages fail to disappoint

9m ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের হলে কোনো গণরুম থাকবে না

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের প্রভোস্ট স্ট্যান্ডিং কমিটির এক সভায় এ সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হয়।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

দু-একদিনের মধ্যে প্রত্যাহার হতে পারে আরও ৩৯ ডিসি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification