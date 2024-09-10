Argentina vs Colombia: A reprise of Copa finalists

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez during training on September 10 in Barranquilla ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifiers match against Colombia. PHOTO: REUTERS

Colombia prepare to host world champions Argentina in Barranquilla on Tuesday night (2:30am Wednesday, as per Bangladesh time), as both teams aim to fortify their bids for World Cup qualification, with the campaign nearing its midpoint.

The hosts remain undefeated and sit securely in third place with 13 points, enjoying a seven-point cushion in the automatic qualification positions. Lionel Scaloni's charges, on the other hand, have amassed 18 points from a possible 21 and are course to top the 10-team group and secure their 14th consecutive World Cup berth.

This South American World Cup qualifier fixture serves as a reprise of July's Copa America final, where Argentina clinched a thrilling victory with Lautaro Martinez's decisive extra-time goal, securing their second successive title.

Nevertheless, Argentina will be without their talismanic figure Lionel Messi, who continues to recover from the ankle injury sustained in that very final against Colombia.