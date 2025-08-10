Nunez joins Al-Hilal, Inigo Martinez set for Al-Nassr

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on a three-year deal, both clubs confirmed on Saturday, in a move that could pave the way for the Premier League champions to revive their pursuit of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

Nunez, 26, arrived at Anfield from Benfica in 2022 for an initial €75 million but never fully justified the hefty fee, scoring 40 goals in 143 appearances. The Uruguayan slipped down the pecking order under both Jurgen Klopp and new boss Arne Slot, particularly after Liverpool's €300 million summer spending spree that brought in Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Al-Hilal are reportedly paying an initial €53 million for Nunez, taking Liverpool's income from player sales this window to nearly €200 million following the exits of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton. The Reds have already seen a £110 million bid for Isak rejected, with Newcastle holding out for up to £150 million.

Al-Hilal, coached by Simone Inzaghi, boast a star-studded squad including Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo, Kalidou Koulibaly and Aleksandar Mitrovic. They stunned Manchester City to reach the quarter-finals of the recent Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Barcelona announced that centre-back Inigo Martinez will leave the club, with Spanish media reporting he is set to join Al-Nassr. The 34-year-old, who joined Barca from Athletic Bilbao in 2023, made 71 appearances and helped them win La Liga last season.

Martinez, capped 21 times by Spain, also had a long spell at Real Sociedad before moving to Bilbao. His exit will ease pressure on Barca's wage bill, while Al-Nassr — third in the league last season and spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo's 25 goals — continue to strengthen their squad.