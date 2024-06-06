Mbappe on target, Nunez and Oyarzabal score hattricks

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (L) celebrates with France's forward Bradley Barcola after scoring his team's third goal during the International friendly football match against Luxembourg at Saint-Symphorien Stadium in Longeville-les-Metz on June 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

There were two hattrick heroes -- Uruguay's Darwin Nunez and Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal -- and one very familiar face in Kylian Mbappe who propelled France to win on Wednesday's international friendlies.



France strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win over Luxembourg in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly in Metz as striker Mbappe sealed the win after delivering two assists.

Forward Randal Kolo Muani put France in front just before the break, heading in from a precise Mbappe pass, before Jonathan Clauss's thunderous strike from outside the box doubled the advantage in the 70th minute.

Mbappe added a third 15 minutes later with a low, first-time shot from near the penalty spotfor his 47th goal for Les Bleus.

The 25-year-old, who finalised his widely anticipated move to Real Madrid on Monday, has now been involved in 80 goals for France in 78 games.

"(Mbappe) is a formidable leader ever since he's been with us," said manager Didier Deschamps.

"He did a good job today... his head and body weren't used to playing very much these past couple of weeks, so some juice was missing... but he decided he wants to win everything, it's gotten way better for him. He has been a good example all week."

The World Cup runners-up had Luxembourg pinned back inside their own half for large chunks of the opening 45 minutes but the visitors' disciplined defence held firm to thwart their efforts.

Ranked 87th, Luxembourg missed out on what could have been their first-ever major tournament with a 2-0 loss to Georgia in their Euro 2024 qualification playoff semi-final.

Goalkeeper Anthony Moris denied Mbappe from close range before the half-hour mark until Kolo Muani found a way in two minutes before halftime.

Little changed after the break as France, who are among the favourites to win Euro 2024, continued to dominate and substitute defender Clauss increased their lead from another Mbappe assist before the striker wrapped up the scoring.

Forward Bradley Barcola, who set up Mbappe, made his France debut when he replaced Marcus Thuram in the 81st minute.

"It's a source of pride, I was really looking forward to this match to show what I can do," said the 21-year-old.

"I'm happy, I made an assist and we won 3-0. No pressure, it's a friendly match, (but) I gave everything."

France play Canada on Sunday in Bordeaux in their last warm-up match before Euro 2024 starts on June 14.

France, who were knocked out of Euro 2020 in the last 16 on penalties by Switzerland, face Austria on June 17 before playing the Netherlands on June 21 and Poland four days later.

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring a goal with hattrick hero Mikel Oyarzabal. Photo: X

Oyarzabal hattrick leads Spain to 5-0 win

Attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal climbed off the bench to score three times in the second half and help Spain to a 5-0 friendly victory over Andorra on Wednesday in their penultimate warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente fielded a much changed squad which, despite dominating from the start, struggled to turn 75% of possession into scoring opportunities in a dour first half against their lowly rivals who came in to the match on a 15-game winless streak.

Former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez, who was making his international debut at the age of 30, gave the hosts the lead in the 24th minute and was Spain's lone bright spot before the break.

He was a constant menace running up and down the left channel and made his case for a place in the final 26-man squad which coach De la Fuente will name on Saturday.

Real Sociedad's Oyarzabal, who was one of four substitutions at halftime, extended Spain's lead in the 53rd minute with a tidy finish from a low cross by Ayoze, who almost scored what would have been Spain's third with a brilliant angled volley that was denied on the goalline by a defender.

"It was a dream debut," Ayoze, who scored five goals in Betis' last seven LaLiga games this season, told TVE.

"To score a goal and give an assist it's just great, I'm delighted. Every ball I controlled, every run I made, I put it all together towards my goal that is making the team.

"I tried to seize the opportunity in every practice session and in the game. Now it's up to the coach to make the best decision for the team. It is a special opportunity. Negative thinking will only distract you from your goal."

It was Oyarzabal who ended up scoring Spain's third from a quick counter in the 66th and he got his hat-trick in the 73rd when he fired home a rebound from inside the box.

Ferran Torres wrapped a comprehensive victory eight minutes later on another counter-attack.

Coach De la Fuente will cut three players from his squad before Spain face Northern Island in Mallorca on Saturday in their final warm-up game before they start their Euros campaign on June 15 against Croatia in Group B. They will also take on Italy and Albania.

"It will be hard to decide on the three discards. Those who have come are already part of the group. I have arguments to keep all of them..." De la Fuente told a press conference.

"Ayoze and others showing this level of play does not surprise me. Given the level, I think this team can do something important in the Euros. The decision will be very well thought out."

Uruguay's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring one of his three goals. Photo: X

Nunez hattrick as Uruguay thrash Mexico

Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick as Uruguay thumped Mexico 4-0 in a Copa America warm-up friendly in Denver on Wednesday.

Liverpool striker Nunez netted in the seventh, 44th and 49th minute as the South Americans ran riot against an outclassed Mexico.

Facundo Pellistri scored Uruguay's other goal on a miserable night for Mexico at Denver's Empower Field in Colorado.

Mexico now face a daunting friendly against mighty Brazil in College Station in Texas on Saturday in what is their final run out before the Copa America gets under way later this month.

Uruguay meanwhile will head into the Copa America in confident mood after dispatching Mexico with ease.

Wednesday's win was Uruguay's final game before they take on Panama on June 23 in Group C of the Copa America, which also includes the United States and Bolivia.