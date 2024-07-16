EURO 2024
Reuters
Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:24 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:28 PM

EURO 2024

Spanish players dominate Euro 2024 team of the tournament

Reuters
Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:24 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:28 PM
Spain forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate next to the trophy after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 final against England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. Photo: AFP

Spain midfielder Rodri and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal were among six Spain players named in UEFA's team of the tournament for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

UEFA's technical observers chose a 4-3-3 formation, which was one of the most frequently used during the tournament, with defender Kyle Walker earning his second successive appearance in it. He was England's only player named in the team.

Spain defeated England 2-1 in the final for their fourth European Championship title.

The remainder of the team was: Mike Maignan (France); Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), William Saliba (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain); Daniel Olmo (Spain), Fabian Ruiz (Spain); Jamal Musiala (Germany), and Nico Williams (Spain).

UEFA's technical observer team was made up of 12 former players and current or former coaches.

Spaineuro 2024
