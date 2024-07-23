Football
Reuters
Tue Jul 23, 2024 11:16 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 23, 2024 11:24 PM

Most Viewed

Football

UEFA begins investigation into Morata, Rodri Euro 2024 celebrations

Reuters
Tue Jul 23, 2024 11:16 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 23, 2024 11:24 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Spanish players Alvaro Morata and Rodri over their behaviour during a Euro 2024 presentation in Madrid this month, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

The players sang "Gibraltar is Spanish" on July 15, the day after they won the European Championship with a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital. Gibraltar is a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Gibraltar's Football Association filed a formal complaint to UEFA about the chant, and UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether it violated regulations.

The charges against Rodri and Morata include violating the basic rules of decent conduct, general principles of conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.

Related topic:
UEFAeuro 2024SpainRodriAlvaro Morata
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Spain and Italy face off to extend record Euro rivalry

1m ago
Brian Laudrup

UEFA investigates lewd noises during Euro 2024 draw broadcast

7m ago

Morata must prepare for hostile reception at Atletico: Courtois

6y ago

Gibraltar fury at Spain team's 'offensive' Euro victory chants

6d ago

Morata scores twice as Atletico outclass Real Madrid with 3-1 derby win

10m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিশ্বে সবচেয়ে শক্তিশালী পাসপোর্ট সিঙ্গাপুরের, বাংলাদেশ ৯৭তম

তালিকায় বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে একই স্থানে আছে ফিলিস্তিন। বাংলাদেশ ও ফিলিস্তিনের পাসপোর্টধারীরা ৪০টি দেশে ভিসা ছাড়া বা অন এরাইভাল ভিসায় ভ্রমণ করতে পারেন।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সায়েদাবাদ থেকে দূরপাল্লার বাস চলাচল শুরু, যাত্রী কম

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification