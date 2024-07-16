‘My parents have instilled respect and loyalty in me’

Spain winger Nico Williams had to do more than his share of heavy lifting, including score the opening goal, to help his team to the Euro 2024 title with a 2-1 victory over England on Sunday and a deserved man-of-the-match award.

The 22-year-old Athletic Bilbao player, a major transfer target for top European clubs, has been one of the most exciting players in Spain's seven-match winning run at the tournament.

Williams dedicated the win to his parents and said there was a "historical change" in the Spanish national team.

"It has been an incredible year for me," said Williams, who was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents and whose brother Inaki plays for the Ghana national team.

"I will never forget this throughout my career. Every footballer dreams of this," Williams told reporters.

"At the end it is flattering for me. I always try to do my best in order to help my team. It is true that people are getting to know me and respect me and I appreciate that respect very much."

"My parents have suffered a lot to get here ... they have instilled respect and loyalty in me."

Williams' parents arrived as refugees in northern Spain from Ghana.

Their mother, Maria, was pregnant with Inaki when she left Ghana with father Felix in search of a better life.

The couple crossed part of the Sahara barefoot. Inaki only learned the full extent of their story when he was 20. He had known his father had problems with the soles of his feet, but not that scorching sand was the reason why., external

Felix and Maria made it to the Spanish territory of Melilla in north Africa, jumping a border fence, but were detained by the civil guard.

"My family has fought for this moment. This is for all of them, everyone who believed in me from the very beginning," said Williams.

"At the end of the day I think footballers have a lot of impact in society and I'm really happy because we're making history."

During Nico's childhood, his father - Felix - worked various jobs to provide for his family including work as a labourer, cleaner and shepherd. He then made his way to London to pursue work leaving his family behind in the process - where he worked on the turnstiles at Stamford Bridge.

For many of Nico's formative years, Felix was away working, which left the youngster in the company of his mother and older brother who acted as a father figure.

"I'm young and make a lot of mistakes and Inaki is always on top of me giving me advice about football and life," he said.

"It was incredible watching him play," former Athletic head coach Gaizka Garitano told BBC Sport. "So easy. He was very fast, incredible speed. Even more skilful than his older brother.

"Their mother was key for their improvement. Not only in football but also in the way they are, the respect of everybody. It was very tough for them, Inaki especially," he said.

