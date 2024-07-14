Football fever: Dhaka’s top spots to catch the Euro 2024 action

Time is ticking until the heavily anticipated finals for the Euro 2024 tournament arrives! In such exciting times, it sounds like a wonderful opportunity to step outside with friends and family and have a great day out, as well as watch some electrifying football.

Watching football on a big screen comes with lots of fun, where you can cheer on your favourite team amongst a big crowd. The city is filled with lots of restaurants and cafes that serve great food, contain a soothing ambience, and that will also screen these matches for your entertainment. Here are a couple of them for you to check out!

ChefMate Lounge

Located in Dhanmondi, ChefMate Lounge is a food court that offers a range of cuisines for your taste. A voucher, which costs Tk 500 per person, needs to be purchased in order to experience the live screening, alongside choosing between numerous brands and restaurants to your liking.

Address: 11th Floor, 32 Rangs Fortune Square, Road 2, Dhanmondi, Dhaka

Café Colombia

Café Colombia is just the place to wind down with friends and family on a peaceful evening, with some coffee and football. Located in Gulshan, they screen all the top matches, so you can sit back, cheer on your favourite team and devour a mix of delicacies with some pleasant coffee.

Address: 3rd floor, Suvastu Space Rahman Galleria, 46 Gulshan Ave, Dhaka

Golden Tulip The Grandmark

Spend a day at the luxurious Golden Tulip, and tune into some glorious football at their café de tulip restaurant! Located in Banani, all you have to do is book a place at their restaurant, providing your contact and booking details.

Address: House 84, Road 7, Block H, Banani Model Town, Dhaka

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Why not cheer on your favourite team at the grand Renaissance hotel? Located in Gulshan, they will be broadcasting the Euros on the big screen for everyone to watch!

Given that hotels are open 24/7, you get a better advantage at watching football matches here, with more facilities and enjoyment, as the matches can start from late night to early morning.

Address: 78 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka

Tajine – Nawabi Cuisine

Located in Banani, this cosy restaurant serves the best kacchi biryani and polao, and is the perfect place to hang out with your loved ones and watch the intense upcoming football matches! Booking at their restaurant is simple and free, and they telecast matches depending on the booking.

Address: House 48, Road 13/C, Block E, Banani, Dhaka