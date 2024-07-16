Sports Multimedia
Tue Jul 16, 2024
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:47 PM

Can England bring it home this time?

Tue Jul 16, 2024

England only have a World Cup trophy in their cabinet, the only major tournament they've won. The Three Lions, under Alf Ramsey, won the tournament in 1966 but are yet to win a European Championship. They are already the side to have played the most number of matches at the Euros without ever winning it. Can they put an end to their 58-year wait for a trophy and bring it home?

On the other hand, a flying Spain are chasing a record fourth European Championship. They've netted the most goals and have been the most exciting side in the tournament so far. It's about crossing the one final hurdle for the best team of the tournament so far.

In the latest episode of The Daily Star's podcast Pitch Perfect, we bring you an in-depth discussion about the key battles that may shift the balance in the grand finale of the tournament. 

