Spain vs France: All you need to know

With five Euros titles between them, Spain and France face off in Tuesday's semi-finals in Munich hoping to extend their respective bids for another triumph.

Spain could win a record-breaking fourth Euros crown while France would join the Spanish and Germany on three titles should they go all the way.

In the shadows of the Germans and Italians for much of the 20th century, France and Spain have become the two most successful nations at major tournaments in recent decades.

Since France won the World Cup in 1998, only four of 13 World Cup or Euros finals have featured neither of the two sides.

Spain have two Euros titles and a World Cup in that time, while France have become world champions twice and won Euro 2000.

Probable lineups

Spain: Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Morata, Williams

France: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Highlights

*Spain and France have played each other in every possible round in major tournaments (World Cup/Euro). This will be the sixth meeting between the sides at such competitions. France won three of the first four encounters, including the 1984 Euro final, while Spain won the most recent clash, with the other meeting ending in a draw.

*France are yet to score a goal from open play. Les Blues have scored three goals altogether in their run to the semis but two of those were own goals, while the other was a penalty converted by Kylian Mbappe.

*Kylian Mbappe has found the net once from 20 shots in the Euro 2024.

*Spain have won five matches in the ongoing edition of the tournament. No side has ever won six games in a single campaign nor have any team has ever triumphed in six games in a row.

*Spain will be aiming to reach their fifth Euro final, with only Germany (6) playing in more. The Spaniards have progressed from four of the five semi-finals they've played in the Euros, with the only loss coming against eventual winners Italy in the 2020 edition.

*France played in three finals (in 1984, 2000 and 2016) and will be hoping to reach their fourth. They won in 1984 and 2000 but lost the 2016 final against Portugal.

*France are the only side to have failed to score a goal after registering more than 50 non-penalty shots in Euro history (since 1980). They've had 82 attempts so far but have failed to find the net with any of them.

*Lamine Yamal has created 14 chances for his Spain teammates at this competition, the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since Xavi at Euro 2012 (25).

*Yamal has also registered three assists so far, with no Spanish player ever registering more at a single European Championship tournament.