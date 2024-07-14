Scaloni praises Xavi, de la Fuente over Yamal's emergence

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has heaped praise on Barcelona and Spain coaches for taking good care of young talent Lamine Yamal, who is setting the European Championship on fire.

The 17-year-old Barcelona forward has already set a few records as Spain moved into the final against England. Yamal became the youngest player to appear in the Euros and then became the youngest to score in the Euros. Yamal's goal and three assists in the tournament so far has put him forefront for the player of the tournament award.

Scaloni, who will see his Argentina side take on Colombia in the final of Copa America tomorrow, had praise reserved for the coaches of Spain and Barcelona.

"Lamine Yamal is a spectacular emergence, and much credit goes to Xavi [former Barcelona coach] for giving him the opportunity to play at such a young age and wear the Barcelona jersey. And then to Luis [de la Fuente] for giving him the chance with the Spanish national team. It must be one of the most important breakthroughs in recent years," the World Cup-winning coach said.

Scaloni, who himself has been credited with giving opportunity to precocious talents at the expense of some washed-out veterans, cautioned the coaches that Yamal's talent will need continued guidance and nursing.

"And I think the most important thing now is that from here on, they take care of him, that they stay close to him. From what we can see, he is a spectacular young man and is bringing great rewards to Spain," the Argentina coach said.