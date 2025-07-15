Birthday bash to backlash: Spanish government calls for probe into Yamal's 18th

What began as a glittering 18th birthday celebration for Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has spiralled into controversy, with the Spanish government now calling for an official investigation into alleged exploitation at the event which took place in a country house he rented in Olivella, a small town 50 kilometres north-west of Barcelona.

The teenage football sensation hosted around 200 guests at a private estate over the weekend to mark his milestone birthday. But allegations surrounding the party's entertainment have drawn harsh criticism, and could land Yamal with a fine of up to €1 million (£867,000), reported Marca.

Among the claims, which have ignited public outcry, are reports that individuals with dwarfism were hired for entertainment purposes, and that up to 12 women with "specific breast sizes" were paid to attend.

Spanish model and former Miss Teenager Europe, Claudia Calvo, appeared on national TV alleging she was approached with an offer between €10,000 and €20,000 to be present at the mafia-themed event. She said she withdrew after learning of the bizarre appearance-based conditions.

"They asked for blonde girls with a certain breast size," Calvo told TardeAR TV, adding that the women were expected to be available for 24 hours, though the event's exact nature and location were deliberately kept vague.

'I have screenshots of everything, the conversations, they told me that the fee would be a certain amount between 10,000 and 20,000 euros,' Calvo said.

'But the truth is that you don't really know what you're getting into, because they don't tell you what they really expect from you beyond "having a good time" at the party."

Meanwhile, the Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) has condemned the reported use of individuals with dwarfism at the party and is threatening legal action. ADEE, a member of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE), has accused Yamal and his organisers of violating ethical norms and Spanish law.

ADEE President Carolina Puente didn't mince words: "It's unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism are still being used as entertainment—especially by someone as influential as Yamal. It reinforces harmful stereotypes and sends a damaging message to young fans."

Jesus Martín, General Director of Disability within the Spanish government, echoed the criticism and called for ministers to greenlight a formal probe. "We are concerned that those with wealth and influence feel untouchable," he said. "The law applies equally to the humble and the powerful alike."

The bash, styled after a mafia underworld aesthetic, saw Yamal dressed in a crisp white suit adorned with a red rose, sunglasses, and cane. He also showed off a £300,000 custom diamond necklace gifted by Dominican rapper El Alfa.

Despite a strict no-phone policy at the private venue, snippets from the event, including a clip shared by Yamal himself captioned "Just 1 minute, enjoy it", have leaked online. Images show the teenager singing alongside Barcelona teammates Gavi and Alejandro Balde. Other reports indicate Yamal first enjoyed a more intimate dinner at La Cúpula, a high-end restaurant just outside Barcelona, before the larger celebration.

Yamal's father also posted photos from a separate gathering to his 1.2 million Instagram followers, seemingly unbothered by the storm brewing.

Still, the fallout continues to mount. "When someone in the public eye behaves this way, it sends a message that discrimination is acceptable," ADEE said in a statement. "We will not be silent. We will defend our community's dignity in every arena."

At the time of publication, Yamal has yet to respond to the allegations or issue any public comment addressing either ADEE's statement or Calvo's claims.