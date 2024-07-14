England face Spain puzzle in trophy homecoming quest

Spain go into Sunday's Euro 2024 final as slight favourites over England after not only being the most attractive team to watch at the tournament but having won every match they have played.

The Spaniards have emerged as a team that can quickly adapt their strategy to their opponents without giving up their direct attacking game in favour of a results-based performance.

They outsmarted France in the semifinals despite falling a goal behind and it took them just five minutes to score twice to take the lead with their relentless pressing game and vertical passing that forced the French to resort to long balls.

With Rodri as their midfield dynamo who possesses impressive passing efficiency with a more attack-minded approach, the battle in the centre of the pitch is expected to play a key role in the outcome.

England will have to wrestle possession from Spain, who also have the outstanding Fabian Ruiz in midfield, a player who for many is already the player of the tournament.

Spain's pressing game has been one of the keys to their success in Germany.

No side has forced more turnovers within 40 metres of the opposition goal, two of which have led to goals.

One of England's problems early in the tournament was failing to take risks in passing forward, even against perceived weaker opposition.

In Berlin they have to be brave to get through the first wave of Spanish pressure and into the spaces where they can do damage going forward.

With lightning wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal ripping up defences and able to score and provide assists, England's fullbacks will have their hands full.

A second successive Euro final for England and coach Gareth Southgate is no mean feat even though they had to endure weeks of criticism, especially in the group phase, for lacklustre performances and with little punching power up front.

England's defence, however, has remained solid and with the pace of John Stones and Kyle Walker, when they do get exposed, they have proved adept at scrambling recoveries.

Spain's ball possession and movement will likely give England their biggest test so far and key to Southgate's side being able to stay in shape is the incredible work of defensive midfield screen Declan Rice who might also be tasked with helping left wingback Kieran Tripper to keep Yamal at bay.

After their largely misfiring group stage, with two goals in three matches, Southgate will have been reassured by what he saw against the Netherlands in the semis when his big names stepped up and started creating sustained danger from out wide and through the middle.

Blessed with arguably the deepest squad at the Euros, Southgate, who is expected to start the same eleven, must also look to use his supreme bench strength to make a difference in the final.