EURO 2024
AFP, Berlin
Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:21 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:27 AM

Shaw handed first Euro 2024 start in final against Spain

AFP, Berlin
Photos: AFP

Luke Shaw was handed his first start since February as England manager Gareth Southgate made just one change for Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin.

The Manchester United left-back has only recently returned to fitness after a long spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but has appeared as a substitute in the quarter and semi-finals.

Shaw replaces Kieran Trippier and has the unenviable task of stopping Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona winger, who turned 17 yesterday, became the youngest player to ever score at a Euros in La Roja's 2-1 semi-final win over France.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente makes two changes as Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal return from suspension in place of Nacho and Jesus Navas.

Starting line-ups:

Spain (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata (capt)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente (ESP)

England (3-4-2-1)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi; Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

